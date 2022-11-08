Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple rebalances AirPods Pro 2 assemblers due to production issues

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has instructed Chinese supplier Goertek to suspend assembly of the second-generation AirPods Pro due to production issues, moving 100% of AirPods 2 assembly to Chinese supplier Luxshare at least temporarily.

Apple in September announced the second generation of AirPods Pro, the most advanced AirPods ever. With the power of the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro unlock breakthrough audio performance — including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode — while also offering a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that’s even more immersive. Now, customers can enjoy Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem, along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit.

(2/6)

2. 為填補生產缺口，第一供應商立訊精密已擴產並取得所有AirPods Pro 2訂單，成為AirPods Pro 2獨家組裝廠商。

3. 目前並不清楚，歌爾股份何時恢復生產AirPods Pro 2與此事件的影響會否擴及歌爾股份的明年Apple訂單或其他Apple產品訂單。

4. 我對4Q22 AirPods Pro 2的出貨估算約2,000萬部。 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 8, 2022

(4/6)

1. This product may be Apple's AirPods Pro 2. Goertek's suspension of production is more likely due to production issues rather than demand issues. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 8, 2022

(6/6)

3. It is unclear when Goertek will resume production of AirPods Pro 2 and whether the impact of this incident will extend to Goertek's next-year Apple orders or other Apple product orders.

4. My shipment estimation of AirPods Pro 2 for 4Q22 is about 20 million units. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 8, 2022

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The new AirPods Pro were released in late September and are currently in stock on Apple’s online store in the U.S. — it remains to be seen if the loss of one supplier will have any impact on availability heading into the holiday shopping season.

MacDailyNews Take: COVID lockdowns, capacity, and/or quality control issues are the likely culprits.

