Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple rebalances AirPods Pro 2 assemblers due to production issues

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has instructed Chinese supplier Goertek to suspend assembly of the second-generation AirPods Pro due to production issues, moving 100% of AirPods 2 assembly to Chinese supplier Luxshare at least temporarily.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
Apple in September announced the second generation of AirPods Pro, the most advanced AirPods ever. With the power of the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro unlock breakthrough audio performance — including major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode — while also offering a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that’s even more immersive. Now, customers can enjoy Touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem, along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The new AirPods Pro were released in late September and are currently in stock on Apple’s online store in the U.S. — it remains to be seen if the loss of one supplier will have any impact on availability heading into the holiday shopping season.

MacDailyNews Take: COVID lockdowns, capacity, and/or quality control issues are the likely culprits.

