Actually, Apple’s Stage Manager is a better multitasking system

Apple’s Stage Manager is an entirely new multitasking experience that automatically organizes apps and windows, making it quick and easy to switch between tasks. For the first time on iPad, users can create overlapping windows of different sizes in a single view, drag and drop windows from the side, or open apps from the Dock to create groups of apps for faster, more flexible multitasking. The window of the app users are working on is displayed prominently in the center, and other open apps and windows are arranged on the left-hand side in order of recency.

on iPad Pro and iPad Air with the M1 chip, Stage Manager also unlocks full external display support with resolutions of up to 6K, so users can arrange the ideal workspace, and work with up to four apps on iPad and four apps on the external display.

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

Many of the people who agree that iPad needs a windowed multitasking system think that the tablet should use the exact same one as macOS. Doing so has the advantage of familiarity, but it also assumes that the macOS system is the best possible one. With Stage Manager, Apple is developing a better multitasking system. Mac experts – the people making most of the complaints about the new system, as far as I can tell – see no reason for this. I disagree. I remember when Mac OS multitasking worked quite differently from today’s macOS system. It’s better now. And Apple is continuing the improvement process, with Stage Manager the next step. That’s why it’s available for macOS as well as iPadOS. As noted, it seems to me that much of the criticism of Apple’s windowed multitasking system for iPad can be summed up with “It doesn’t work like Mac.” Also, if you’re someone who typically has 263 windows open simultaneously, Stage Manager isn’t your friend. But macOS is enabling you to be disorganized. The new system could make you more productive, in the same way iPadOS won’t let you dump all your files in a big heap on the desktop the way macOS will. As I see it, Stage Manager is a multitasking system better suited for average users than the macOS one. It doesn’t leave windowing up to the user, but tries to help them arrange their app windows in the best way. That said, there’s no doubt there’s bugs.

MacDailyNews Note: You can also use Stage Manager to organize apps and windows on Mac running macOS Ventura or later.

To turn Stage Manager on or off, click Control Center in the menu bar, then click Stage Manager.

