Apple TV+ reveals trailer for new ‘Interrupting Chicken’ series premiering November 18th

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for the newest animated series, “Interrupting Chicken,” premiering Friday, November 18. Based on the 2011 Caldecott Honor-winning book series written and illustrated by David Ezra Stein, “Interrupting Chicken” is an animated preschool series that introduces children to the joy of creative writing — starting with a young little chicken named Piper who has a habit of interrupting storytime! Every time Piper hears a story, she can’t help but jump in, ask questions and let her imagination run wild.

The series stars the voice talents of three time Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us,” “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”) as Papa, Juliet Donenfeld (“Pete the Cat”) as Piper, Sarah Elizabeth Thompson as “CJ,” Maximus Riegel (“Klaus”) as Benjamin,”Luke Lowe (“Big City Greens”) as Duckston, Jakari Fraser (“Spidey and his Amazing Friends”) as Theodore and more.

“Interrupting Chicken” was developed by Emmy Award winner Ron Holsey who serves as executive producer. In partnership with Mercury Filmworks, the series is also executive produced by Stein, Loris Kramer Lunsford, Clint Eland and Chantal Ling. Dr. Lucy Calkins, Founding Director of the Teachers College Reading and Writing Project and the Richard Robinson Professor of Children’s Literature at Teachers College, Columbia University, serves as our reading and writing expert through the Apple TV+ changemaker initiative.

In addition to the series launch, Apple TV+ will debut its complementary holiday special, “A Chicken Carol,” globally on Friday, December 2 as part of the platform’s robust lineup of festive family fare. When Ebenezer Wolf decides to cancel the holidays, Piper teams up with the Three Little Pigs and some ghostly friends to change his mind.

The award-winning slate of original series and film for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes impressive all-ages offerings such as the critically-acclaimed properties “El Deafo,” “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” “Pinecone & Pony,” “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company, Peabody Award-winning series “Stillwater,” “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop, “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, “Sago Mini Friends,” “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero, “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show” and “Get Rolling with Otis.” Live-action offerings for include Bonnie Hunt’s “Amber Brown,” “Best Foot Forward,” “Surfside Girls,” “Life By Ella,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” from Sesame Workshop, and “Puppy Place.”

Also included are specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Lucy’s School,” “To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” and “For Auld Lang Syne,” and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times best-selling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

The kids and family film offerings include star-studded animated adventure film “Luck” from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation which premiered this year and Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 280 wins and 1,184 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is building out quite an impressive slate of kids content for Apple TV+.

