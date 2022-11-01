Halide-maker Lux reviews iPhone 14 Pro camera: A huge leap

Lux makes a camera app called Halide. We very highly recommend it for photographers. Lux has been taking thousands of iPhone photos every month since Halide launched five years ago, and they pretty much everything there is to know about smartphone cameras. Now, they’ve taken a deep dive into iPhone 14 Pro’s and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera system.

Sebastiaan de With for Lux:

The iPhone launched with a 2-megapixel, fixed-focus shooter. There was no pretense about this replacing your camera for taking photos. Fast forward to today, and the main feature-point of most smartphone launches is, of course, their cameras. Plural. In the time since the iPhone launched, it has gone through small steps and big leaps and from a single fixed-focus camera to an entire complex array of cameras.

I typically review the new iPhones by looking at their general performance as a camera. It’s often disingenuous to compare an iPhone’s new camera to that of the iPhone that came a mere year before it; the small steps made can be more or less significant, but we forget that most people don’t upgrade their phones every year. What matters is how the camera truly performs when used. This year is a bit different. With iPhone 14 Pro, we’re entering the 48 megapixel era of iPhone photography… What Apple has delivered in the iPhone 14 Pro is a camera that performs in all ways closer to a ‘proper’ camera than any phone ever has. At times, it can capture images that truly render unlike a phone camera — instead, they are what I would consider a real photo, not from a phone, but from a camera. That’s a huge leap for all of us with an iPhone in our pocket.

MacDailyNews Take: There is no competition for iPhone Pro camera systems and that includes, certainly, Google’s cheap, gimmicky Pixel junk.

Check out Lux’s very highly recommended full review — with a ton of photographs — here.

