Apple iPhone production at Chinese Foxconn factory could fall 30% amid COVID restrictions

Production of Apple’s iPhones could slump by as much as 30% at one of the world’s biggest factories next month due to tightening COVID-19 curbs in China, Reuters reports Monday citing “a person with direct knowledge of the matter.”

Reuters:

Manufacturer Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is working to boost production at another factory in Shenzhen city to make up for the shortfall, said the person, declining to be identified as the information was private. Its main Zhengzhou plant in central China, which employs about 200,000 people, has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, with several workers fleeing the site over the weekend. Foxconn on Sunday said it was bringing the situation under control and would coordinate back-up production with other plants to reduce any potential impact.

MacDailyNews Take: Could. Also, could not.

Again, as we wrote earlier: God forbid, someone might get the sniffles.

The average age of workers on the Foxconn assembly line is 23 years old.

The reactions and overreactions to COVID in some places on this addled rock, even to this day, beggars belief.

The real virus is the panic. – MacDailyNews, March 9, 2020

