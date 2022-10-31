Apple’s iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 will arrive with several new features for iPhone and iPad

Apple’s iOS 16.2 can be expected to launch in mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2 and deliver several new features to iPhone users, according to Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 was released for developers and public beta testers last week, so it’s still early to outline all of its new features and changes. Still, we already have several new features, changes, and improvements to look forward to…

• Live Activites For TV Sports Games

• Freeform App: Freeform is a new app from Apple that allows users to collaborate with friends and co-workers on a single board with drawings, text, videos, images, and more. Freeform is now available to developers and public beta testers and can be expected to launch alongside iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 in mid-December.

• External Display Support on iPadOS 16