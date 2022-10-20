Sports Illustrated: Apple Watch Ultra is also terrific for the everyday use

Inspired by the most extreme activities, Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure.

A 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal reveal the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet, and a customizable Action button offers instant access to a wide range of useful features. Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours. The new Wayfinder watch face is designed specifically for the larger Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial, with space for up to eight complications. Apple Watch Ultra introduces three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — offering unique design features that provide a secure and comfortable fit for every adventure.

Jacob Krol for Sports Illustrated:

The Apple Watch Ultra ($800) is a product that’s designed for adventure and geared for serious athletes. It boasts more advanced GPS, a bigger and more rugged build, longer battery life, an action button, and the latest sensor stack. But after using it for 25 days, it’s clear that the Apple Watch Ultra is not only ready for those epic adventures, but it’s also terrific for the everyday ones… An extra five millimeters over the biggest Series 8 [display] size might seem small on paper, but it makes a big difference. Especially if you’re utilizing the compass function while on a hike or opting for Maps to navigate through New York City. I didn’t even feel the need to pull out my iPhone when I was trying to figure out the fastest route to catch a train. I could easily glance down at my wrist to see instructions and felt the haptic vibrations for when it was time to turn or when I was approaching an intersection. I’ve also found myself relying more on the Apple Watch with the larger screen on the Ultra and since all models of this watch feature cellular capability, I can feel more sure of fully leaving the iPhone at home. I have a device with a big enough screen for important alerts and to even respond with messages back… To me, the Apple Watch Ultra lets me go farther and pairs it with a computer on my wrist. It’s an Apple Watch that’s ready for the everyday and the far-away epic, and that’s something to get behind. I won’t be going back.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Ultra really is remarkable. We’ll never go back to a “regular” Apple Watch, either!

