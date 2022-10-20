Sports Illustrated: Apple Watch Ultra is also terrific for the everyday use

Inspired by the most extreme activities, Apple Watch Ultra brings a new bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance, exploration, and adventure.
A 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal reveal the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet, and a customizable Action button offers instant access to a wide range of useful features. Apple Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours. The new Wayfinder watch face is designed specifically for the larger Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial, with space for up to eight complications. Apple Watch Ultra introduces three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — offering unique design features that provide a secure and comfortable fit for every adventure.
Jacob Krol for Sports Illustrated:
The Apple Watch Ultra ($800) is a product that’s designed for adventure and geared for serious athletes. It boasts more advanced GPS, a bigger and more rugged build, longer battery life, an action button, and the latest sensor stack.
But after using it for 25 days, it’s clear that the Apple Watch Ultra is not only ready for those epic adventures, but it’s also terrific for the everyday ones…
An extra five millimeters over the biggest Series 8 [display] size might seem small on paper, but it makes a big difference. Especially if you’re utilizing the compass function while on a hike or opting for Maps to navigate through New York City. I didn’t even feel the need to pull out my iPhone when I was trying to figure out the fastest route to catch a train. I could easily glance down at my wrist to see instructions and felt the haptic vibrations for when it was time to turn or when I was approaching an intersection.
I’ve also found myself relying more on the Apple Watch with the larger screen on the Ultra and since all models of this watch feature cellular capability, I can feel more sure of fully leaving the iPhone at home. I have a device with a big enough screen for important alerts and to even respond with messages back…
To me, the Apple Watch Ultra lets me go farther and pairs it with a computer on my wrist. It’s an Apple Watch that’s ready for the everyday and the far-away epic, and that’s something to get behind. I won’t be going back.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Ultra really is remarkable. We’ll never go back to a “regular” Apple Watch, either!
I AGREE! I LOVE my Ultra! Both MDN and SI are on the mark with this!
Just last night, I was taking a power-walk that lasted longer than the sun. I was happily surprised to see how bright my flashlight on the Ultra was! Especially as I descended––and then ascended––a few hundred completely unlit beach access stairs in total darkness. It felt like it was significantly brighter than the flashlight on my iPhone 13Pro, so I never pulled out the latter. I kept it on for the final half-hour walk home in total darkness and it barely dinged its powerful battery.
Yes, the battery, compared to everything that has come before, lasts genuinely at least twice as long. For the first time ever, I don’t have to charge it every day. If I happen to leave the house for some outdoor exercise and suddenly notice it only has 20% remaining, I’m FINE. Even turning on the flashlight will not drain it completely in the hour I need to get home safely in the dark. No range anxiety. 🏃🏻♂️
The screen feels a LOT bigger in the best kind of way. I have a small wrist too and it still looks great. It’s brighter, sharper, easier for 50-something eyes to read and just feels (and apparently is) more rugged. More solid. Less likely to scratch or break or cause me to worry whether I’m working in the yard, banging around the house, or racing around out in the world.
I have hope that Apple will eventually allow us to program the Action button to launch whatever we want, and not just the limited things it can do now, but that’s a minor quibble.
I decided to move away from the plastic bands of earlier AppleWatch pairings and went with the Black/Grey Trail Loop Band with the orange pull tab. The cloth band is a nylon weave which feels softer and more comfortable than plastic. Like the regular watches I wore before the AppleWatch existed, I rarely take it off. As such, the plastic bands would start to stink if I didn’t clean them once a week or so. I’m hoping that won’t be the case with the nylon, but time will tell. I had to “choke-cough” when I just looked up the band by itself on Apple’s site.
It’s $99. [sigh] 🤦🏻♂️
Obviously, I’ll look for a cheaper knockoff on Amazon if I need to replace it…
Other than the Denver Broncos during the Elway/Shanahan years, I’ve never been a fan of orange…[ahem]…but it doesn’t call too much attention to itself on the band, dial, or Action button. Same goes for all of the silver we have no choice but to sport. Gold and black usually look better on me, but I’m not minding the silver housing at all.
The speaker IS better. While it’s my least favorite way to take a phone call, it’s noticeably improved–– loud and crisp––and should make listening to voicemail that deigns to play easier.
At 60% more costly than a similarly configured AppleWatch 8, it’s probably not for those who would rather save the $300. But I agree with MDN, SI, and many other reviewers on this one. There’s a lot more watch to work with here and it’s not just for extreme sports enthusiasts (who will no doubt love it).
I’m just surprised Apple didn’t call it what it is: the new, high-end, AppleWatch Pro you’ve been looking for. 🏆
