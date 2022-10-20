Apple announces new documentary film ‘Underrated,’ featuring the story of NBA star Steph Curry

Apple Original Films, A24, Unanimous Media and Proximity Media announce the new documentary film “Underrated,” featuring the breakout story of NBA superstar Steph Curry and his historic success during the 2008 March Madness NCAA Tournament, as well as his record-shattering and game-changing playing style that turned him from an overlooked prospect to an NBA legend. The film culminates in his incredible 2022 run to a fourth NBA title and his first NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy. Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Nicks (“The Force,” “Homeroom”) serves as director, with Nicks and Academy Award nominee Ryan Coogler (“Creed,” “Black Panther”) from Proximity Media producing alongside A24.

Proximity Media’s Sev Ohanian (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy”) and Zinzi Coogler (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy”) are executive producing. From Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media, Erick Peyton (“Benedict Men,” “Jump Shot,” “The Queen of Basketball”) produces with Jenelle Lindsay co-executive producing on behalf of the company.

The project hails from A24 and Unanimous’s first-look deal. A24 documentaries include the award-winning “Val” on iconic actor Val Kilmer, the critically acclaimed award-winning “Amy,” on singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse, and the recently launched season two of Emmy Award-nominated design docuseries “Home,” with Apple TV+.

“Underrated” will be joining Apple TV+’s acclaimed and award-winning sports slate including docuseries and documentaries featuring the real-life stories behind the biggest names in sports such as “Greatness Code,” revealing what truly drives the world’s greatest athletes to succeed featuring Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford and Russell Wilson, among others; the four-part Emmy Award-nominated Earvin “Magic” Johnson docuseries “They Call Me Magic”; “The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball” about NBA hopeful Makur Maker; and “Make or Break,” following elite World Surf League competitors. Soon to join this slate will be the recently announced feature documentary about seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton; and “The Dynasty” a new documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 280 wins and 1,174 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.

