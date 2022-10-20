Apple Fitness+ available to iPhone users in 21 countries starting October 24th

Starting October 24, Apple Fitness+, the award-winning fitness and wellness service designed to be welcoming to all, will be available for iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.

With iOS 16.1, Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness app and located in the middle tab, available in all 21 countries where the service is offered.

The same day, music by Taylor Swift will be available in the service for the first time ever, beginning with a dedicated solo Artist Spotlight series featuring newly released songs from her album “Midnights,” out October 21. Fitness+ will also introduce a new workout program, Yoga for Every Runner, featuring one of the world’s top ultramarathon athletes, Scott Jurek, and led by Fitness+ Yoga trainer Jessica Skye. Time to Walk will also add new guests, including Emmy-winning actor Hannah Waddingham, globally renowned singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor, and former astronaut and colonel Eileen M. Collins. Fitness+ will also introduce three new Collections: Totally ’80s Cycling, Best Mindful Cooldowns for Athletes, and 14-Day HIIT and Strength Challenge.

This year, there are even more ways to get started with Fitness+ with new special offers from SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health, and for the first time ever, customers can now receive three free months of Fitness+ with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

“We built Fitness+ to be the most inclusive and welcoming fitness service in the world, and the response from our users has been overwhelmingly positive. We wanted the amazing impact of Fitness+ to reach iPhone users, and with special offers from partners like SilverSneakers, Target, and UnitedHealthcare, it’s easier than ever to get started on your health and fitness journey,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. “Whether users want to get outside and go for a walk with Time to Walk, improve their running with ultramarathoner Scott Jurek, or get moving to one of their favorite artists, like Taylor Swift, there really is something for everyone to stay motivated.”

Fitness+ Available for iPhone Users

Starting October 24, for the first time ever, Fitness+ will be available for iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy in the 21 countries it is offered in, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch. iPhone users will have access to the entire service featuring over 3,000 studio-style workouts and meditations, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Users will also see onscreen trainer guidance and interval timing, and estimated calories burned will be used to make progress on their Move ring.

With iOS 16.1, Fitness+ will be fully integrated with the Fitness app and located in the middle tab, where users can already stay motivated to close their Move ring through coaching, awards, activity sharing, and more. Users only need an iPhone to sign up, and can then experience Fitness+ on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Fitness+ subscribers without Apple TV can use AirPlay to stream workouts or meditations on compatible third-party devices, and all AirPlay-enabled Roku devices will see onscreen metrics for additional motivation next month.

Fitness+ users with an Apple Watch can continue to take their motivation to the next level with personalized real-time metrics that display on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as the ability to experience Time to Walk, Time to Run, and meditations with just their Apple Watch paired with Bluetooth-enabled headphones.

Artist Spotlight with Taylor Swift

Starting October 24, music by Taylor Swift will be available in the service for the first time ever, beginning with a dedicated solo Artist Spotlight series featuring newly released songs from her album “Midnights,” out October 21. The series dedicates an entire workout playlist to a single artist, and every Monday for three weeks, new workouts featuring music by Taylor Swift will appear across workout types including Core, Cycling, Dance, HIIT, Pilates, Rowing, Strength, Treadmill, and Yoga.

To celebrate the theme of “Midnights,” the first three workouts will feature special themed lighting, and the Fitness+ trainers will highlight the artist in fun and creative ways. In a Treadmill workout, the first letter of each coaching tip by Fitness+ trainer Scott Carvin will combine to spell “SWIFTIE.” In a HIIT workout, Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia will coach users through 13-second intervals to lean into Swift’s affinity for the number 13.

Yoga for Every Runner with Scott Jurek

Cross-training is essential to runners of all levels, as it may help improve speed and strength, and help prevent injury. Fitness+ will introduce a new workout program, Yoga for Every Runner, featuring and designed with Scott Jurek, one of the world’s top ultramarathon athletes and an author, and led by Fitness+ Yoga trainer Jessica Skye. Inspired by Scott’s approach and integration of yoga, this program is designed to improve running posture, balance, and mobility. Users can do each 10-minute Yoga flow as a warmup, a recovery stretch, or mixed with other workouts from the Fitness+ library. As with all Fitness+ studio workouts, modifications are shown so users can enjoy the workouts at their own level.

“Throughout my running career, I have pushed my body and mind to new limits by running longer distances and exploring trails and roads around the world. Having optimal strength, flexibility, stability, and balance is crucial to running efficiently, and yoga is one of the many ways I get the most out of my body and become a more holistic runner,” said Jurek. “Whether people are new to running or seasoned veterans, I hope these 10-minute workouts in this program on Fitness+ will help users feel more confident and comfortable incorporating yoga into their training and recovery.”

Workout programs on Fitness+ — such as Workouts for Beginners, Workouts for Older Adults, Stay Active During Pregnancy, and Get Ready for Snow Season — feature custom content designed to support users through a season of life or help them prepare for important moments.

Time to Walk

Starting on October 24, Fitness+ will also introduce new episodes of Time to Walk, beginning with Hannah Waddingham. Time to Walk is an inspiring audio experience on iPhone and Apple Watch, designed to help people walk more often, featuring some of the world’s most interesting and influential people who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ users. Waddingham is known for her performances on the West End, garnering three Olivier Award nominations, and more recently, she rose to mainstream fame for her Emmy-winning role as Rebecca Welton on Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.” On this walk, Waddingham shares how being championed by a legendary director at just the right moment in her career renewed her faith in her own abilities, and how playing Rebecca brought healing after her own difficulties in life. Additional guests throughout the season will include globally renowned singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor and former astronaut and colonel Eileen M. Collins.

Collections

Additionally, Fitness+ will introduce three new Collections, curated content from the Fitness+ library to help users go after their goals or find inspiration, including:

• Totally ’80s Cycling, featuring eight spirited workouts that can boost cardio fitness. Every workout has the energy of a party and is set to a playlist full of songs from the 1980s.

• Best Mindful Cooldowns for Athletes, offering a series of total-body stretches and short visualizations that are curated to help athletes mentally prepare for their sport and recover more easily after any athletic endeavor.

• 14-Day HIIT and Strength Challenge, featuring 30-minute Strength and HIIT workouts that help motivate users to take their fitness routines to the next level.

More Ways to Get Started with Fitness+

This year, Fitness+ will offer new ways to sign up for the service at no additional cost through offers with SilverSneakers, Target, UnitedHealthcare, and Mobile Health.

• SilverSneakers, the nation’s leading fitness program for older adults, will now offer members a Fitness+ subscription at no additional cost starting in January 2023 through select Medicare Advantage plans. Members will also have access to the Workouts for Older Adults program on Fitness+, which helps users stay active at any age with a focus on strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, and mobility. They can activate their Fitness+ subscription through the SilverSneakers GO app on the App Store or through their SilverSneakers member account on silversneakers.com.

• Target will now offer a four-month free trial of Fitness+ for members of Target Circle, the retailer’s free-to-join loyalty program. Members of Target Circle also have free access to three months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud+, Apple Arcade, and News+, with no purchase required.

• UnitedHealthcare continues to offer Fitness+ as an annual subscription at no additional cost to millions of members as part of their fully insured employer-sponsored health benefit. Employers with self-funded health plans can make a similar offer available to their employees.

• Mobile Health, a fast-growing digital health and well-being technology company, will offer its employer customers the opportunity to add Fitness+ as a wellness benefit for their employees and allow them to earn an Apple Watch by staying active.

Pricing and Availability

• Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 (US) per month or $79.99 (US) per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

• Fitness+ is available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

• Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 4 or later, iPhone 11 or later, iPad (9th generation) or later, iPad Air (5th generation) or later, iPad mini (6th generation) or later, iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) or later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) or later, Apple TV HD, or Apple TV 4K (2nd generation). One month of Fitness+ is included for existing users.

• Fitness+ can be shared with up to five other family members for the same price, making it easy for users in the same household to enjoy the service.

• Apple Fitness+ requires an iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.1, or Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3 or later.

• To get the newest features, make sure your devices are running the latest software version.

• All Time to Walk and Time to Run episodes are available in the Fitness app on iPhone with a Fitness+ subscription. Users can also enjoy the episodes with just their Apple Watch paired with AirPods or other Bluetooth-enabled headphones.

