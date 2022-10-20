With DACA looking illegal, Apple and other large U.S. corporations launch ‘Dreamers’ ad campaign

Apple and dozens of other Fortune 500 companies launched an ad campaign Thursday to push the U.S. Congress to pass a new law that would protect the children of illegal aliens known as “Dreamers,” part of a last-ditch effort to save “DACA” (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) protections as federal courts seem likely to rule Obama’s 2012 executive branch memorandum illegal a decade or more after the fact.

Julia Ainsley, Sahil Kapur, and Julie Tsirkin for NBC News:

The ad, running in The Wall Street Journal, The Dallas Morning News, and The Charlotte Observer, warns congressional leaders that ending DACA would hurt the economy.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled that DACA was illegal but allowed more than 600,000 current DACA recipients to keep their status while a lower court reviewed a new DACA rule the Biden administration put forward.

Last Friday, the judge in the lower court, Andrew Hannen of U.S. District Court for Southern Texas, asked for more information from both sides. He is predicted to rule against the new DACA rule ultimately, because he found its previous iteration illegal.

The case may ultimately go to the Supreme Court… Legal experts believe the court, now more conservative, will ultimately rule that DACA itself is illegal, particularly because it allows for work authorization for undocumented migrants.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “Dreamers are an essential part of the fabric of our nation. They make our communities stronger, they make our companies more innovative, and they deserve a right to live in America with dignity. I stand with the bipartisan majority of Americans who agree that granting permanent protections for Dreamers is the right thing to do. It’s time for Congress to act.”

[A] Republican aide said there is “zero” chance to pass immigration legislation while Joe Biden is president. “Now, no one trusts Democrats of the Biden administration to actually enforce the law and crack down on illegal immigration. Until that changes, there is no deal to be had,” the Republican aide said.