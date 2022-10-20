With DACA looking illegal, Apple and other large U.S. corporations launch ‘Dreamers’ ad campaign

Apple and dozens of other Fortune 500 companies launched an ad campaign Thursday to push the U.S. Congress to pass a new law that would protect the children of illegal aliens known as “Dreamers,” part of a last-ditch effort to save “DACA” (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) protections as federal courts seem likely to rule Obama’s 2012 executive branch memorandum illegal a decade or more after the fact.
Julia Ainsley, Sahil Kapur, and Julie Tsirkin for NBC News:
The ad, running in The Wall Street Journal, The Dallas Morning News, and The Charlotte Observer, warns congressional leaders that ending DACA would hurt the economy.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled that DACA was illegal but allowed more than 600,000 current DACA recipients to keep their status while a lower court reviewed a new DACA rule the Biden administration put forward.
Last Friday, the judge in the lower court, Andrew Hannen of U.S. District Court for Southern Texas, asked for more information from both sides. He is predicted to rule against the new DACA rule ultimately, because he found its previous iteration illegal.
The case may ultimately go to the Supreme Court… Legal experts believe the court, now more conservative, will ultimately rule that DACA itself is illegal, particularly because it allows for work authorization for undocumented migrants.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “Dreamers are an essential part of the fabric of our nation. They make our communities stronger, they make our companies more innovative, and they deserve a right to live in America with dignity. I stand with the bipartisan majority of Americans who agree that granting permanent protections for Dreamers is the right thing to do. It’s time for Congress to act.”
[A] Republican aide said there is “zero” chance to pass immigration legislation while Joe Biden is president. “Now, no one trusts Democrats of the Biden administration to actually enforce the law and crack down on illegal immigration. Until that changes, there is no deal to be had,” the Republican aide said.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote nearly half a decade ago:
A permanent legislative solution would benefit everyone involved. — MacDailyNews, December 8, 2017
5 Comments
First secure the border and pass an ironclad law that requires all, especially Democrat, federal administrations to enforce border security.
Then, since there’s no way to deport so many people, congress can start the children of illegal aliens on a path to obtaining legal status that’s not based on an unconstitutional executive action.
“A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.”
― Ronald Reagan
Just stop! Illegals HAVE NO RIGHTS!
Tim Cook said: “Dreamers are an essential part of the fabric of our nation.”
What a crock! Here’s a challenge to everyone who supports open boarders and jobs, free education, free healthcare, and a pathway to citizenship for immigrants who come here illegally, I challenge you to illegally enter any country you’d most like to live in other than America and see what happens to you. Try it! I dare you to do so.
You’ll will not get jobs, free healthcare, free education, nor will you get a free pass to citizenship. What you will get is a free pass to jail. In some countries you’ll get something worse.
Tim Cook, we the shareholders of Apple Inc. don’t want your political opinion on anything. We don’t care about your political beliefs anymore than you care about what we believe on politics or any social issue. Just as you don’t ask us or seek out our opinion on these important matters so we don’t want to know what you think.
At the end of the day as the CEO of Apple you have one job, see to it Apple continues to make insanely great products. Anything else you want to do, do it on your own time as a private citizen.
Tim Cook is a privileged old white guy.
Because he has a lot of money and heads up a successful business that someone else built, Tim thinks he can tell everyone else how they should live and what they should believe.
What hubris!!
How an insecure border is desirable, is befuddling. It always relates to a basic thinking process in my mind…
Do you let anyone/everyone in your house?
Do you let your children mingle with anyone other than those deemed safe and likely to be a positive influence?
Barring true oppression/danger in their country of origin, why is it considered racist to prevent danger, expense, non-productive people from entering one’s country?
The logic is akin to “excellence” being white privilege, consequences for law breaking is bigoted, and adherence to the Constitution is, or likely domestic terrorism.