President Trump’s Truth Social app, long available via Apple’s App Store, finally approved by Google for Android Play Store

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social, available since February via Apple’s App Store, hasfinally been approved for distribution on Alphabet Inc’s Google Play Store for Android phones.

Helen Coster for Reuters:

Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social, is expected to make the app available in the Play Store shortly, Google said. “It’s been a pleasure to work with Google, and we’re glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use,” TMTG’s Chief Executive Officer Devin Nunes said in a statement. Truth Social, which launched in the United States in the Apple App Store in February, had not previously been available in the Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson in August.

Sara Fischer for Axios:

Nearly half of U.S. smartphone users rely on Google’s Android operating system, and the Google Play Store is the primary way Android users can access – and download – apps to their phones. Truth Social was able to find a few workarounds that made its app available to Android users while the app was blocked in the Play Store. • In the past few weeks it made a side-loaded version of the app available to Android users for download from its website.

• It also made itself available for download in the Samsung Galaxy Store.

See also: President Trump’s Truth Social now on web via browser, no longer confined to Apple devices – May 18, 2022

