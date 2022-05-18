President Trump’s Truth Social now on web via browser, no longer confined to Apple devices

Former President Trump’s Trump Media & Technology Group on Wednesday launched the Truth Social Web App, allowing users to access Truth Social from any Internet-connected computer, phone, or device via web browser. The launch comes in advance of the originally anticipated May 31st target date. The app was previously only available on Apple’s App Store for iPhone.

New and existing users can now sign up for and access Truth Social from any Internet-connected device in the United States at https://truthsocial.com.

Christopher Hutton for The Washington Examiner:

“End of May, we will launch PWA (Web Browser) this will allow access from any device,” CEO Devin Nunes wrote in a May 2 post on the platform. “After that, we will launch an Android App … pending approval from Google!” It is unclear when the Android app will be accessible, although Android users can access Truth Social through the web app in the meantime. Trump favors Truth Social over all other competitors and will even if Elon Musk follows through with his promise to reinstate his account upon acquiring Twitter, the former president announced in a Monday securities filing. Trump Media & Technology Group also announced other expansion plans, including offerings of “non-woke” entertainment via TMTG+, a Netflix competitor that will be “the home for a wide variety of non-scripted, scripted, and original content.”

