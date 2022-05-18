President Trump’s Truth Social now on web via browser, no longer confined to Apple devices

Former President Trump’s Trump Media & Technology Group on Wednesday launched the Truth Social Web App, allowing users to access Truth Social from any Internet-connected computer, phone, or device via web browser. The launch comes in advance of the originally anticipated May 31st target date. The app was previously only available on Apple’s App Store for iPhone.
New and existing users can now sign up for and access Truth Social from any Internet-connected device in the United States at https://truthsocial.com.
Christopher Hutton for The Washington Examiner:
“End of May, we will launch PWA (Web Browser) this will allow access from any device,” CEO Devin Nunes wrote in a May 2 post on the platform. “After that, we will launch an Android App … pending approval from Google!” It is unclear when the Android app will be accessible, although Android users can access Truth Social through the web app in the meantime.
Trump favors Truth Social over all other competitors and will even if Elon Musk follows through with his promise to reinstate his account upon acquiring Twitter, the former president announced in a Monday securities filing.
Trump Media & Technology Group also announced other expansion plans, including offerings of “non-woke” entertainment via TMTG+, a Netflix competitor that will be “the home for a wide variety of non-scripted, scripted, and original content.”
17 Comments
The Truth Social website is working well – just like the app. Truth Social is already such a better experience than bot-polluted Twitter!
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/108323603670613010
Kind of funny that only those of legal voting age are allowed to register for an account though, isn’t it?
The requirement to provide a cell phone number makes it a hard pass for many people too… at least email addresses can be hidden.
Apparently the dead can vote but can’t register for a social media account. Kind of funny.
Cell phone is the new CAPTCHA.
He should be locked up for eternity. A true monster and the most repulsive person in this country as well as the worst most destructive, moronic president of all time. To put it mildly.
Has your brain gone dead like Biden’s? Seems so.
Any politically focused social media platform will be a cesspool of disinformation and alternative facts. DemocRATs and RepubliCONs are a political virus that needs to be removed from our systems.
And just to be clear, Twitter is a shitshow also.
Been using the app, but it’s sometimes more convenient to use the web – obviously while on my Mac – so it’s great to have it in the browser now, too. Works perfectly in Safari as far as I can tell!
This is the real hat:
follow me @gobrandongo
Former President Trump
Sane people know “Biden” is an establishment China-owned puppet installed by an oligarch.
It’s sad that you can’t accept the fact that Trump lost and instead have to resort to making up imaginary numbers saying he “won” instead.
https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/25-big-questions-that-democrats-cant?s=r
dantheman827 selfie when questioned about the 2020 election irregularities.
Resident Joe Biden, SCROTUS (So Called Ruler Of The United States)
That sounds great, I sure hope as many people as possible spend as much time there as possible.