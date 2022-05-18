Apple seeds macOS Monterey 12.5 beta ahead of WWDC

Apple on Wednesday seeded the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.5 to developers for testing purposes. The new beta has arrived two days after the public release of macOS Monterey 12.4.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences. There’s no word yet on what new features or changes might be included in ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.5…

MacDailyNews Note: If Apple adds macOS Monterey 12.5 Beta Release Notes, they will be here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.