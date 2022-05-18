Apple releases first developer betas for iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, and tvOS 15.6

Apple on Wednesday released first developer betas of iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, and tvOS 15.6 for testing.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

The new betas include iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, tvOS 15.6, HomePod software 15.6, and watchOS 8.7. It isn’t clear if there are any user-facing features or if this release will focus on bug fixes and performance improvements. The new build number for iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 is 19G5027e, up from 19F77. For tvOS 15.6 and HomePod software 15.6, the build number is 19M5027c, up from 19L570. For watchOS 8.7, the build number is 19U5027c, up from 19T572.

MacDailyNews Take: The newest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Beta Software Program for those enrolled or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. The public betas should be along shortly; usually they are released within a few days of the developer betas.

