Apple earlier this month finally discontinued its last iPod after two decades of domination that saw the music player develop into a powerful ecosystem of products, but “the spirit of iPod” lives on inside your Apple Watch.

Brady Snyder for ScreenRant:

Although there isn’t a direct replacement to the iPod in Apple’s lineup, the Apple Watch checks off many of the same boxes.

The clearest difference between the iPod and the Apple Watch is that the latter is strapped to the user’s wrist, while the iPod’s home was in the user’s pocket. But is that really true? People began wearing an iPod on their wrist before there was an inkling that Apple would be releasing a smartwatch. The controversial sixth-generation iPod Nano combined the form factor of the iPod Shuffle with the multi-touch screen of the iPod touch, creating a tiny, square touch-screen iPod. It wasn’t long before customers had the idea to try out the compact iPod as a watch; in fact, media outlets like Engadget reviewed the sixth-generation iPod as a watch rather than a music player in 2010. The Apple Watch wouldn’t be announced until 2015…

There was still a market for the iPod — people who wanted detachment from the constant connection to the online world. The iPod touch also hung around as an affordable option for kids who were not ready for an iPhone just yet. The Apple Watch filled this gap in the company’s lineup perfectly. A user could forget that an Apple Watch was on their wrist while they carried their iPhone, and when it was time to leave their iPhone behind, the smartwatch provided similar functions to an iPod. It’s even possible to give a child an Apple Watch that’s connected to a family member’s iPhone.