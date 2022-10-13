Apple TV+ series ‘See,’ ‘For All Mankind,’ ‘Truth Be Told,’ and ‘The Morning Show’ coming on Blu-Ray and DVD in the UK

Apple TV+ series “See,” “For All Mankind,” “Truth Be Told,” and “The Morning Show” will soon be available as HD Blu-Ray and DVD options for the British audience thanks to the label Dazzler Media, which is planning to release the first seasons of these shows in a physical format.

Apple Original Series coming to HD Blu-Ray & DVD courtesy of @DazzlerMedia:#SEE S1 – Oct 31, S2 – Nov 14#ForAllMankind S1 – Nov 28, S2 – Dec 26#TruthBeTold S1 – Dec 5, S2 – Feb 6#TheMorningShow S1 – Dec 5, S2 – Jan 23 pic.twitter.com/zGN0W9rCOo — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) October 12, 2022

José Adorno for BGR:

[The series] will soon be available as HD Blu-Ray and DVD options for the British audience thanks to the label Dazzler Media, which is planning to release the first seasons of these shows in a physical format. “For All Mankind” was already known to be released in a Blu-Ray edition later next month, as Dazzler Media is already accepting pre-orders of the show for £22.99. This is not the first time we see Apple TV Plus originals being made available as physical releases. Last year, the crime drama series starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, and Jaeden Martell, “Defending Jacob” saw its debut on a Blu-Ray offering.

