Zooey Deschanel joins cast in Apple TV+ dramedy ‘Physical’

The Apple TV+ series “Physical” is getting a “New Girl.” Zooey Deschanel has joined the cast of “Physical” for its third season. She’ll be a series regular in her first TV acting role since 2018, when “New Girl” ended its hit seven-season run on Fox.

Rick Porter for The Hollywood Reporter:

Deschanel will play Kelly, a network sitcom star who decides to enter the burgeoning 1980s fitness industry — which will bring her into the world inhabited by Sheila Rubin (series lead Rose Byrne). Deschanel’s credits also include 500 Days of Summer, Almost Famous, Elf and the Trolls movies; she also hosted ABC’s Celebrity Dating Game in 2021. She’ll next be seen in features Dreamin’ Wild and Harold and the Purple Crayon. She is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Steve Warren.

MacDailyNews Take: Zooey has a long association with Apple, from starring in a TV ad for iPhone 4S and Siri back in 2012 (below) to recently taking a turn with her husband Jonathan Scott in Apple’s “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.”

