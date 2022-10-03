Pope Francis grants private audience to Apple CEO Cook

Pope Francis, who has often said people should limit their use of smartphones, granted a private audience on Monday to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Reuters:

Cook, head of the $2.4 trillion company whose iPhone has revolutionised personal communication, was on the pope’s daily audience list. As is customary, the Vatican did not disclose what was discussed during the private conversation. The 85-year-old pope has a mixed relationship with cellphones… He often patiently allows people to take selfies with him. But he has also regularly warned people against becoming slaves to cellphones and other forms of technology… On other occasions, he has said it was sad that people use their cellphone at the dinner table or while attending Mass.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in 2017:

Good parenting is good parenting. For even more proof that Steve Jobs was an unparalleled visionary (as if we needed any), from The New York Times, September 10, 2014, Nick Bilton recounts a conversation he had with Steve Jobs in late 2010: Bilton: So, your kids must love the iPad?

Jobs: They haven’t used it. We limit how much technology our kids use at home. “Since then, I’ve met a number of technology chief executives and venture capitalists who say similar things: they strictly limit their children’s screen time, often banning all gadgets on school nights, and allocating ascetic time limits on weekends,” Bilton reported. “I was perplexed by this parenting style. After all, most parents seem to take the opposite approach, letting their children bathe in the glow of tablets, smartphones and computers, day and night.” Bilton reported, “Yet these tech C.E.O.’s seem to know something that the rest of us don’t.”

