Evercore: Apple iPhone 14 demand is strengthening as Pro lead times continue to expand

Investment firm Evercore says that the lead times for the premium-priced iPhone 14 Pro and flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max are expanding, indicating strong demand.

Chris Ciaccia for Seeking Alpha:

Analyst Amit Daryanani noted the lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models have increased for all tracked geographies – excluding Japan – between one and six days, indicative of strong demand and flying in the face of recent concerns around a slowdown in demand. “Our assessment remains – that while units will be stable to slightly up, the real story here is [average selling prices] will be up high single digits in [second-half], enabling upside to not just the September quarter, but likely [the] December quarter,” Daryanani, who has a buy rating on Apple, wrote in the research report. On Thursday, investment firm Rosenblatt upgraded Apple (AAPL), citing “substantial interest” in the company’s new iPhone 14 Pro Max and Apple Watch Ultra.

MacDailyNews Take: Shocking.

Apple iPhone mix is easily going to be the strongest ever. Do not be surprised with the reports that Apple has “cut iPhone 14 orders,” meaning iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company will likely be increasing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders to reflect the strong mix which bodes very well, of course for Apple’s iPhone average selling price (ASP). – MacDailyNews, September 14, 2022

