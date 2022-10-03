Italian court scraps antitrust fine on Apple and Amazon for alleged collusion

An Italian court scrapped a fine imposed by the country’s antitrust authority on Apple and Amazon for alleged collusion, a court document showed on Monday.

Reuters:

The antitrust authority had fined both companies a total of more than 200 million euros ($195.3 million) in 2021, citing alleged anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products. Earlier this year, the fine was reduced to an overall 173.3 million euros due to a “material error” in the first calculation.

MacDailyNews Take: Proper conclusion. Bravo, Italia!

In 2021, when Italy’s antitrust authority fined Apple and Amazon a total of more than 200 million euros ($225 million) for alleged anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products, Apple said in a statement, “To ensure our customers purchase genuine products, we work closely with our reseller partners and have dedicated teams of experts around the world who work with law enforcement, customs and merchants to ensure only genuine Apple products are being sold.”

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.