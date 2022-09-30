All three major U.S. stock indexes post third straight quarterly loses on rampant U.S. inflation, recession fears

The S&P 500 wrapped up its steepest September decline in two decades on Friday, falling to the end a tumultuous quarter besieged with historically hot inflation, rising interest rates, and recession fears.
In the first nine months of 2022, Wall Street suffered three quarterly declines in a row, the longest losing streak for the S&P and the Nasdaq since 2008 and the Dow’s longest quarterly slump in seven years.
“It’s another ugly day to end an ugly quarter in what’s looking like a very ugly year,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha, Nebraska. “Investors will look back and realize this was the year the Fed pulled a total 180 on their views on inflation and quickly turned incredibly hawkish.”
“The realization that the Fed is doing anything they can to combat 40-year-high inflation has investors worried they will push the economy over the edge and into recession,” Detrick added.
MacDailyNews Note: Of course, with two consecutive quarters of U.S. GDP decline, the country is technically already in a recession, it’s up to the NBER (National Bureau of Economic Research) to officially declare it, which usually takes the panel about a year to decide on average (some NBER recession declarations have been made in a few months while others have taken almost two years).
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 500.1 points, or 1.71%, to 28,725.51; the S&P 500 lost 54.85 points, or 1.51%, to 3,585.62; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.89 points, or 1.51%, to 10,575.62.
Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, and Nike weighed heaviest.
Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. – Warren Buffett
7 Comments
It took the malaise of Jimmy Carter to give us the great Ronald Reagan.
This latest Democrat Disaster will teach younger, gullible voters a valuable lesson, but, when Dems are finally, rightfully cast into the wilderness for a decade or more, we’ll be able to enjoy the sequel to the The Reagan Revolution!
Can’t wait to Make America Great Again starting this November!
All for the demise of the Democratic Party, after that of the Republicans.
Until then… Go Blue!
I’d be delighted to witness the demise of all political parties. We need to vote for American citizens’ governments that pursue goals to benefit the entire country, not party grifters seeking eternal enrichment. Thomas Jefferson warned that the formation of political parties would destroy the country as he also wrote that a United States central bank would do the same thing.
Yes, yes, yes and yes. We are at a point, though, where the Constitution…the greatest cultural and politically organizing document (some would say ever) is not “progressive enough” As well, though not spoken directly by leadership–but clearly implicit–those respecting and deeming it of utmost importance, are seen as domestic terrorists. This is not an exaggeration, or hyperbole.
Remove the Constitution’s position as intended, we are going to observe much more than the demise all of political parties. Likely to disappear is the Country, as it’s been known for nearly 250 yrs.
So you do prefer senile old men for presidential placeholders.
You could always recruit trusty old Ollie North to join the ticket and reinterpret the nonsensical bs your favorite candidate spews nonstop. You know, because Pence is now an enemy of the cult.
Oh Firsty, you make me so hot when you rave up the propaganda for single party rule. There’s just something wonderful about strongman behavior that makes me want to abandon democracy. And a senile 2-recession president who oversaw massive international corruption (Grenada and Libya attacked plus proxy wars in Afghanistan, Iran Contra etc) and record setting wasteful spending that literally tripled the federal debt is definitely a role model that everyone should want. He was the best actor president anyone could imagine. And boy you must have fond memories of the inflation of the 1980s when the mortgage rates were 3 times what they are today! Happy days! Love your political humor everyday on “Mac Daily News” !!!!
The Democratic Party is the biggest disgrace of this planet. We have a White House run by the Mickey Mouse club.. I’m not a fan of Donald Trump just to be clear, but dear God get these lunatics out of government. They are destroying this country.