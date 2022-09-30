Apple TV+ sets premiere dates for ‘Slow Horses,’ ‘Mythic Quest,’ and more

Via Twitter, Apple TV+ has announced some big release dates for its fall lineup, including many critically acclaimed series that are returning for their new seasons.

The following Apple TV+ series have these official premiere dates:

• Mythic Quest: Season Three, Nov. 11

• The Mosquito Coast: Season 2, Nov. 4

• Slow Horses: Season 2, Dec. 2

• Little America: Season 2, Dec. 9

They're back and worse than ever.

Season 2 of #SlowHorses premieres December 2. Catch up on Season 1 on Apple TV+https://t.co/Pip2yp9RTP pic.twitter.com/tXWrdpS1N4 — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) September 29, 2022

Critically acclaimed anthology series #LittleAmerica is returning December 9 to Apple TV+https://t.co/PadMbkeWoM pic.twitter.com/BrggeVNUGe — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) September 29, 2022

As for today, specifically, airing on Apple TV+:

• Greatest Beer Run Ever: Premiere

• Wolfboy: S2 Premiere, All Episodes

• Get Rolling With Otis: S2 Premiere, All Episodes

• SEE: S3 (final season), Ep 6

• BadSisters: S1, Ep 8

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.