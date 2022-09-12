Apple’s iPhone hardware subscription in active testing

Apple is “actively testing” and iPhone subscription bundle combining hardware and services such as those included in Apple One, according to Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Apple is supposedly thought to be “actively testing” the service, according to Mark Gurman’s “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg on Sunday. While being tested, Gurman says he still expects it “to launch either later this year or next year.” The proposed subscription wasn’t announced or mentioned during the iPhone event in order to “reduce launch day complexity,” since it would be an “entirely new way to buy an iPhone.” Given the expectation of an October event for iPad and Mac launches, there could be a high chance Apple could use that presentation as a venue for a subscription launch.

MacDailyNews Take: Get ready for Apple’s all-in-one subscription option!

As we wrote back in 2019, prior to the launch of Apple One on October 30, 2020, here and here:

$99 per month gets you an iPhone and every Apple service. Presented like that, it’d be insanely irresistible. And every “new to iPhone” customer will immediately and irrevocably be steeped in Apple’s Hotel California ecosystem… We bet if Apple offered iPhones along with services bundled into one monthly fee – offer tick boxes for Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, iCloud Storage, etc. – they’d have a winning sales strategy (Apple Prime) on their hands!

