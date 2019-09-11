How long before we get a $100 ‘Everything Apple’ subscription including an iPhone?

If you suspect Apple is heading toward offering us a single all-in subscription package, the company’s moves this week regarding Apple TV+ and, more quietly, AppleCare+, make a lot of sense.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Perhaps Apple itself is looking to a future where subscriptions are the norm. If Apple has thought of this, then the company’s moves this week look very much like it putting some more parts of the jigsaw in place… Apple, at some point, is going to offer you an all-in-one subscription fee. It will be a single-price, probably family-wide, price that gets you all of Apple’s services —and an iPhone. Right after the September 10 keynote, Apple introduced a new AppleCare+ which within certain constraints, lets you extend your regular AppleCare insurance. And, you guessed it, AppleCare+ is a monthly fee… We’d be surprised if the top end AppleCare+ monthly fee didn’t magically happen to be $9.99, which would make this fantasy all-in subscription [a top of the range iPhone and also for every Apple service] add up to $106.98. However, we also wouldn’t be in the slightest bit surprised if Apple, at least at first, offered all of this for a straight $100 per month.

MacDailyNews Take: Well, Apple loves nines, so $99 per month gets you and iPhone and every Apple service. Presented like that, it’d be insanely irresistible. And every “new to iPhone” customer will immediately and irrevocably be steeped in Apple’s Hotel California ecosystem.

As we wrote this morning, “We bet if Apple offered iPhones along with services bundled into one monthly fee – offer tick boxes for Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, iCloud Storage, etc. – they’d have a winning sales strategy (Apple Prime) on their hands!”

