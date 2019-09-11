Apple’s HomePod is set to gain some long overdue functionality this fall

Lucas Matney for TechCrunch:

By the fall Apple says that its home smart speaker will be gaining new functionality including multi-user support, live radio and a relaxing “ambient sounds” mode, according to an updated product page on the company’s website. Multi-user support is “coming this fall” assumedly after the release of iOS13… The product page for the HomePod details that multi-user voice recognition will allow the device to recognize up to six individual voices. This feature will allow users to ask the device to play music catered to their interests while also asking the device to carry out commands related to personal data like recent iMessages or upcoming meetings.

MacDailyNews Take: 100,000 radio stations – live, local, and global – are coming to HomePod on September 30th. Just ask Siri for your favorite station!

Of course, you can also stream audio from many, many more sources simply by using AirPlay (with auto hand-off functionality coming later this fall). Everything sounds great on a HomePod and even better on two stereo-paired HomePods!