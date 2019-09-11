Apple’s AirDrop gets an upgrade in iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max models are equipped with a “U1” ultra wideband chip for “spatial awareness,” according to tech specs on Apple’s website, which should result in more accurate indoor positioning and pave the way for the future launch of Apple’s rumored Tile-like item tracking tags.

MacDailyNews Take: The groundwork is being laid for Apple Tags!

The new Apple‑designed U1 chip uses Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness — allowing iPhone 11 Pro to precisely locate other U1‑equipped Apple devices. It’s like adding another sense to iPhone, and it’s going to lead to amazing new capabilities.

With U1 and iOS 13, you can point your iPhone toward someone else’s, and AirDrop will prioritize that device so you can share files faster. And that’s just the beginning. — Apple