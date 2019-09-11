Hands-on with the Apple Watch Series 5

Going hands-on with the new Apple Watch Series 5 at Apple Park.
The listed battery life is the same as the last model, but that time now factors in the always-on display. That’s probably the useful day to day addition for the new device. Even when you’re not actively engaging with it, the screen stays on… Among other things, Apple appears to be laying the ground work for battery improvements and, hopefully… sleep tracking.
The inclusion of the compass is nice. It’s easy to see how developers can leverage it, going forward. The best demo I got was Night Sky. The familiar star gazing app is neat when you can move the watch around to get a full spherical look at the constellations.
MacDailyNews Take: Titanium, please! Now, Titanium or Space Black Titanium?
3 Comments
ti Biaatch
does TI have the sapphire glass? anyone?
I don’t think it would matter if Apple did. Supposedly, iPhone cameras are said to have sapphire (glass) protection but they still scratch at level 6 and 7 mohs scale. That sapphire (glass) been tested and is definitely sapphire (jewel) but Apple must be using some modified sapphire that’s not as hard as other sapphire (glass) that scratches at level 9. I guess all sapphire protection is not created equal. I believe Apple’s earlier sapphire (glass) AppleWatch had the same type of (soft) sapphire.