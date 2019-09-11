Hands-on with the Apple Watch Series 5

Going hands-on with the new Apple Watch Series 5 at Apple Park.

TechCrunch’s Brian Heater:

The listed battery life is the same as the last model, but that time now factors in the always-on display. That’s probably the useful day to day addition for the new device. Even when you’re not actively engaging with it, the screen stays on… Among other things, Apple appears to be laying the ground work for battery improvements and, hopefully… sleep tracking.

The inclusion of the compass is nice. It’s easy to see how developers can leverage it, going forward. The best demo I got was Night Sky. The familiar star gazing app is neat when you can move the watch around to get a full spherical look at the constellations.