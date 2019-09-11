Apple hits $1 trillion market cap again after iPhone launch

The price of Apple shares is up over 2% during intraday trading on Wednesday, giving Apple a market capitalization of over $1 trillion.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

Apple’s share price was up more than 2% during intraday trading on Wednesday, trading at one point at $222.34.

If the milestone holds, it won’t be the first time that Apple has had a market cap over $1 trillion. It first hit the mark in August 2018.

Apple isn’t the only $1 trillion technology company. Microsoft has a larger market cap than Apple at $1.04 trillion, during trading on Wednesday.