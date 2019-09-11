Analysts: iPhone 11 pricing shows Apple is learning from past mistakes

Apple yesterday announced its newest, basic model, the iPhone 11, will be priced at $699 rather than $749.

Jessica Bursztynsky for CNBC:

Two Wall Street analysts told CNBC on Wednesday that Apple’s batch of iPhones is a turnaround from its past mistakes. “Apple has shown an ability to be tactical and understand the market dynamics,” said Wamsi Mohan, senior equity research analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, on Squawk Alley. A Goldman Sachs analyst echoed similar sentiments to CNBC earlier in the day. “The pricing on the iPhone, the base iPhone, is attractive,” said Rod Hall, a senior equity analyst. “I would expect unit share to shift over to that aggressively.”

MacDailyNews Take: If $146.204 billion in iPhone revenue over the past four quarters is a “mistake,” more “mistakes,” please!

And, Apple offers much more “basic” iPhones than the iPhone 11. These include:

• iPhone XR: $549-$649

• iPhone 8 Plus: $549-$599

• iPhone 8: $449-$499