iPhone 11 hands-on review: Apple’s iPhone 11 is basically a refreshed iPhone XR, and that’s ok

Julian Chokkattu for Digital Trends:

The iPhone 11 is $699, making it the most affordable iPhone at launch since the iPhone 8. The iPhone 11 is definitely the entry-level model. For the best iPhone, you’ll have to shell out $300 or more for the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple said it sold more iPhone XR models than the XS, which goes to show not everyone cares about having the best of the best if it means saving a few hundred bucks. For the iPhone 11, the same rings true. If you don’t care about having the best screen, a triple-camera setup, or a stainless steel frame, you’ll be happy with what you get on the iPhone 11, even if the updates it brings over the iPhone XR are small.

I love the new color options, and there are six to choose from; purple, white, yellow, green, black, and Product (Red)… I wish Apple brought over the matte glass look that’s on the Pro models, because the iPhone 11 is glossy, reflects a lot of light, and is a fingerprint magnet. Some of the colors hide fingerprints better than others, but the matte texture on the Pro models feels superior in every way.