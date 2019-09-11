iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max: Hands-on first impressions

Rene Ritchie for iMore:

iPhone 11 Pro is here and, yes, that’s the official name — which I’m super happy about. Sure, iPhone Pro would be even cleaner and more in keeping with iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, but with products like the iPhone, where Apple keeps multiple generations in the lineup, it makes the feature sets and price points easier to keep track of. 11 is higher than X, even XS or XR, therefore newer and better…

iPhone has gone Pro — iPhone 11 Pro to be more specific — and I went hands-on with it, both the standard iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, to bring you back a first look and first impressions.