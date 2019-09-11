Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro triggering trypophobic fear of holes

People with a fear of small holes have claimed the design of Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro is triggering their phobia… And hundreds of smartphone users now claim the new design has triggered their “trypophobia”, an aversion to the sight of clusters of small holes.
Vision scientist Dr Geoff Cole, at the University of Essex, was part of the first full scientific study of trypophobia, working with his colleague, Prof Arnold Wilkins. “We have all got it, it’s just a matter of degree,” Dr Cole told BBC News earlier this year. The response to seeing small holes can be very extreme, their study suggests. “It can be quite disabling,” Prof Wilkins added.
MacDailyNews Take: Oh, for Jobs’ sake! Imagine these poor souls having to watch this on their iPhone 11 Pros:
Is the from the Onion?
Triggered again. Camille Paglia’s recent article is so true… Maybe there will be Apple protests to stop their heartless and inconsiderate design.
Life is tough, tougher if you make it that way.
This is ridiculous. If you have trypophobia, don’t buy a cell phone which makes you anxious when you look at the camera, whether it is an iPhone or some other model.
More, for those who care to read about this condition… https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trypophobia
Oh please!. Then what is the Mac Pro going to do to those users? Those are the weirdest-looking holes-in-holes I’ve ever seen. People like that are likely very rare, indeed. Anyway, too bad for them.
Are these people also terrified of cheese graters? Do they break out in hives at colanders? Do their throats swell up at the sight of a screen door? Cold sweats when they catch sight of the kitchen sink drain or a shower head?
Some of these folks apparently get wigged out at the thought of crumpets in their house. No, I’m not making this up.
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-48058863
I hope you never suffer a disabling condition so people can laugh at you.
Go virtue signal somewhere else
Go virtue signal somewhere else. Perhaps around other liberal jackholes and you can have a circle jerk over who can be the most offended over nonsense
How about going back to your Klavern where you and the other bigots can poke fun at whoever you like. Mocking people with disabilities is simply unacceptable among Americans who graduated from junior high. In some contexts, it is illegal even in the US. In most other developed countries, it would be criminal hate speech.
I’m allergic to stupidity.
Actually, I’ll bet Jony Ive is happy he has left Apple, and doesn’t have to deal with the fallout from the design of the iPhone 11. I think that Jobs would be rolling over in his grave looking at what the camera lens design has morphed in to — he’d probably have bounced the first mockup off the wall in disgust. Bad design, all the way around in my estimation.
Embrace the bump!
Here we go.. A bunch of idiots creating ‘holesgate’ on the obvious hopes of milking some free money from a great company… 🙄