Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro triggering trypophobic fear of holes

17 Comments
The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced smartphones ever, feature a triple-camera cluster
The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced smartphones ever, feature a triple-camera cluster

The Beeb:

People with a fear of small holes have claimed the design of Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro is triggering their phobia… And hundreds of smartphone users now claim the new design has triggered their “trypophobia”, an aversion to the sight of clusters of small holes.

Vision scientist Dr Geoff Cole, at the University of Essex, was part of the first full scientific study of trypophobia, working with his colleague, Prof Arnold Wilkins. “We have all got it, it’s just a matter of degree,” Dr Cole told BBC News earlier this year. The response to seeing small holes can be very extreme, their study suggests. “It can be quite disabling,” Prof Wilkins added.

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, for Jobs’ sake! Imagine these poor souls having to watch this on their iPhone 11 Pros:

17 Comments

  5. Oh please!. Then what is the Mac Pro going to do to those users? Those are the weirdest-looking holes-in-holes I’ve ever seen. People like that are likely very rare, indeed. Anyway, too bad for them.

    Reply

  6. Are these people also terrified of cheese graters? Do they break out in hives at colanders? Do their throats swell up at the sight of a screen door? Cold sweats when they catch sight of the kitchen sink drain or a shower head?

    Some of these folks apparently get wigged out at the thought of crumpets in their house. No, I’m not making this up.
    https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-48058863

    Reply

        1. How about going back to your Klavern where you and the other bigots can poke fun at whoever you like. Mocking people with disabilities is simply unacceptable among Americans who graduated from junior high. In some contexts, it is illegal even in the US. In most other developed countries, it would be criminal hate speech.

          Reply

  8. Actually, I’ll bet Jony Ive is happy he has left Apple, and doesn’t have to deal with the fallout from the design of the iPhone 11. I think that Jobs would be rolling over in his grave looking at what the camera lens design has morphed in to — he’d probably have bounced the first mockup off the wall in disgust. Bad design, all the way around in my estimation.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , ,