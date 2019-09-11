Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro triggering trypophobic fear of holes

The Beeb:

People with a fear of small holes have claimed the design of Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro is triggering their phobia… And hundreds of smartphone users now claim the new design has triggered their “trypophobia”, an aversion to the sight of clusters of small holes.

Vision scientist Dr Geoff Cole, at the University of Essex, was part of the first full scientific study of trypophobia, working with his colleague, Prof Arnold Wilkins. “We have all got it, it’s just a matter of degree,” Dr Cole told BBC News earlier this year. The response to seeing small holes can be very extreme, their study suggests. “It can be quite disabling,” Prof Wilkins added.