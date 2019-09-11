The cheapest Apple Certified refurbished iPad now costs just $219

:

[Yesterday], Apple revealed a new iPad, one with a 10.2-inch display to replace the previous most-popular model, the original 9.7-inch display-toting iPad. Since the change was made, Apple’s given an update to their official Apple Store “Certified Refurbished” collection of devices. Since yesterday, Apple’s discounted the 5th and 6th-generation refurbished iPads further discounts, pushing the floor for refurbished iPad prices down to $219 USD…

Newly added to the Refurbished iPad store was a “Refurbished iPad Wi-Fi 32GB – Gold (5th generation),” which was originally priced at $329 at launch, then more recently at $300. Now, with its current refurb discount, this iPad (released in 2017) is in Apple’s refurb store for $219.

Otherwise the least-expensive brand new iPad will currently be the new 32GB Wi-Fi iPad with 10.2-inch display – that’ll run you right around $329 USD.