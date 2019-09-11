President Trump delays tariff hikes by two weeks in ‘good will’ gesture to China

U.S. President Trump has delayed tariffs on $250 billion worth of goods imported from China from October 1st to October 15th.

At the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People’s Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on October 1st, we have agreed, as a gesture of good will, to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods (25% to 30%), from October 1st to October 15th. — U.S. President Donald Trump

….on October 1st, we have agreed, as a gesture of good will, to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods (25% to 30%), from October 1st to October 15th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Detente?