Apple’s strategy for beating Netflix is the streaming wars’ best so far

Right now, Apple TV+ is mostly an interesting idea… Don’t get me wrong — what we’ve seen so far looks amazing, but who signs up to pay for something that offers only a handful of shows?
That’s why Apple’s offer, announced yesterday, to give it to everyone who buys a new iPhone, iPad, or Mac is so brilliant… To win the streaming war, you need two things: content and an audience… Right now, Apple has neither…
Apple will probably sell 65 million to 75 million iPhones in just the holiday quarter alone. It’s doubtful that everyone who buys one will sign up for Apple TV+, but that’s just iPhones. And let’s say that half of them take Apple up on the offer of a free year. Those 37 million subscribers would make Apple TV+ the second-largest streaming service, with almost 36 percent more subscribers than Hulu’s 28 million… And if Apple does have those hits, it’ll be much easier for people to simply continue their subscription at $4.99 a month, which is half the price of Netflix, and a little less than Disney+. That could make it very painful to cancel for those who grow to love [exclusive series on Apple TV+]
MacDailyNews Take: Who said Apple’s strategy is to beat Netflix?
Apple strategy is to make owning and upgrading iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, Apple Watches, etc. as irresistible as possible. The more people with iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, Apple Watches, etc., the more Apple services to which they subscribe. Apple TV+ is part of that strategy. “Beating Netflix” is not a requirement nor it is Apple’s strategic goal.
Sounds good to me.
Apple can well afford to practically give away content if that manages to sell more Apple hardware. I don’t know why Apple hasn’t been using that strategy for the last couple of years since the smartphone market became fully saturated. I suppose Apple simply didn’t have everything in place, but now they do. Netflix has to rely on its streaming content and nothing else. If their subscriber growth stops, they’ll be in trouble because Netflix is being highly valued for continued subscriber growth. Apple has a huge cash reserve and can easily afford to buy additional content just as Netflix is doing. The only advantage Netflix has right now is that its content can be watched on many platforms while AppleTV+ is limited to being watched on only Apple hardware.
Apple’s current customer base alone is more than enough to boost revenue although it may not put much pressure on Netflix. That’s OK, I’m sure Disney’s streaming service will definitely put a hurting on Netflix. I’m not concerned about Netflix hurting Apple’s streaming service and as long as Apple’s streaming content is able to sell hardware, that’s just icing on the cake. Apple will have a nice triple-threat going for it. AppleMusic, AppleArcade and AppleTV+ should do quite nicely. Imagine if Apple could bundle them all together for a decent price. That could really change the way Apple is looked at as a company. Apple still has a ways to go before being recognized by Wall Street as a Services company, but they seem to be trying, at least. I don’t see AppleTV+ beating Netflix and I don’t necessarily want it to beat Netflix. I only want Apple to gain additional revenue and remove that high iPhone dependency from Apple.