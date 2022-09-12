Apple’s iOS 16 release is imminent

Apple is expected to launch iOS 16 for iPhone at 10:00am PDT / 1:00pm ET today, Monday, September 12th.

iOS 16 delivers the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen, and new sharing, communication, and intelligence features that together change the way users experience iPhone. iOS 16 introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library to seamlessly share a collection of photos with family, updates to Messages and Mail that help users stay in touch with ease, and powerful enhancements to Live Text and Visual Look Up.

The Lock Screen gets more personal, beautiful, and helpful with iOS 16. With a new multilayered effect, the subjects of photos are artfully set in front of the time on the Lock Screen, creating a sense of depth. Users can also change the look of the date and time with expressive type styles and color choices.

The Lock Screen features widgets that take inspiration from Apple Watch complications, making it easy to get information at a glance, such as upcoming calendar events, the weather, battery levels, alarms, time zones, Activity ring progress, and more.

Live Activities is a new feature that helps users stay on top of things that are happening in real time, such as a sports game, workout, ride-share, or food delivery order, right from the Lock Screen.

Notifications have been redesigned to roll up from the bottom, ensuring that users have a clear view of their personalized Lock Screen.

iCloud Shared Photo Library gives families a new way to share photos seamlessly with a separate iCloud library that up to six users can collaborate on, contribute to, and enjoy. Users can choose to share existing photos from their personal libraries, or share based on a start date or people in the photos. A user can also choose to send photos to the Shared Library automatically using a new toggle in the Camera app. Additionally, users will receive intelligent suggestions to share a photo that includes participants in the Shared Photo Library. Every user in the Shared Photo Library has access to add, delete, edit, or favorite the shared photos or videos, which will appear in each user’s Memories and Featured Photos so that everyone can relive more complete family moments.

Users can edit or recall recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later. In addition, SharePlay is coming to Messages, making it possible to enjoy synced content like movies or songs and shared playback controls all while chatting in Messages.

In addition, there are new tools for Mail, Live Text and Visual Look Up enhancements, new Apple Wallet features, and much more.

Apple’s iOS 16 is compatible with these devices:

• iPhone 13 Pro Max

• iPhone 13 Pro

• iPhone 13

• iPhone 13 mini

• iPhone 12 Pro Max

• iPhone 12 Pro

• iPhone 12

• iPhone 12 mini

• iPhone 11 Pro Max

• iPhone 11 Pro

• iPhone 11

• iPhone XS Max

• iPhone XS

• iPhone XR

• iPhone X

• iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone 8

• iPhone SE (2nd generation, released April 24, 2020, or later)

