Classic game ‘Quake’ now playable on Apple Watch

The blockbuster 1996 shooter “Quake 1” has been ported to run on the Apple Watch by YouTuber MyOwnClone. The game is controlled via touch screen and the Digital Crown.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

In a post on Hacker News, MyOwnClone explains that he built the port on top of existing ports for iOS and Mac, with lots of tweaks to get it to work within the watchOS framework. It runs at 60 frames per second with a 640×480 resolution, and it can run at a higher resolution with a lower framerate.

The port is available on GitHub… Installing the game on an Apple Watch will require code compiling with a Mac, Xcode, and the copyrighted Quake assets.