Tim Cook still runs Steve Jobs’ 9 a.m. Monday meeting every week

At Vox Media’s 2022 Code Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he’s maintained Steve Jobs’ traditional 9 a.m. Monday meetings for Apple’s top executives to discuss the company’s biggest issues.

Tom Huddleston Jr. for CNBC:

Tim Cook says it’s never been his goal to run Apple the exact same way Steve Jobs did. But Jobs’ influence is still strongly felt at the company, Cook says — and it likely always will be.

“We don’t sit around and say: ‘What would Steve do?’ He told us not to do that,” Cook said on Wednesday at Vox Media’s 2022 Code Conference in Los Angeles. “But the reality was he was the best teacher I ever had, by far. Those teachings live on, not just in me, in a whole bunch of people who are [at Apple].”

“In many ways, it’s still run the way Steve set it up,” Cook said, also citing the Apple’s continuing practice of only having one profit and loss statement, as opposed to breaking the company into separate business units for each group of products.