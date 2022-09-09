Apple’s iPhone 14 series expected to cause surge in trade-in volumes

Assurant, an insurance firm that partners with Apple on its trade-in program, is expecting an uptick in volume after Apple om Wednesday unveiled the iPhone 14 series of smartphones.

Lucas Manfredi for FOXBusiness:

Last year, the risk management provider took in approximately 20 million trade-in devices across its three facilities in York, Pennsylvania; Lewisville, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, including a record 17 million repaired for resale. “This year, we anticipate, will be roughly in that same ballpark, maybe slightly north of there,” Biju Nair, president of Assurant’s global connected living unit, told FOX Business in an interview. Since the start of its trade-in program in 2009, Assurant has repurposed 116 million devices, diverted more than 23,000 metric tons of waste from landfills, produced 6.38 million metric tons of C02 avoidance and returned roughly $12 billion back to consumers.

