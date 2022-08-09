Apple TV+ hosts special panel discussion for 14x Emmy-nominated hit ‘Severance’

On the heels of its broadly acclaimed and 14-time Emmy nominated first season, including a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, Apple TV+ hosted a special panel conversation and event for “Severance” on Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Malibu, California.

“Severance” director and executive producer Ben Stiller, creator Dan Erickson, series star Jen Tullock, casting director Rachel Tenner and set decorator Andrew Baseman joined to discuss the making of the first season in a Q&A and conversation moderated by moderated by Kumail Nanjiani (“Little America”).

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself.

“Severance” reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Stiller with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, who stars alongside Scott, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

“Severance” is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

The complete first season of “Severance” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in March:

“Severance,” if you haven’t yet seen it, is beautifully shot and extremely well-acted. It’s a compelling, thought-provoking series – highly recommended.

As a bonus (ALERT: Spoilers contained within!), here’s video of The Hollywood Critics Association “Severance” FYC Event with the showrunners and castmembers: Ben Stiller, Dan Erickson, Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, and Michael Chernus that was held on Saturday, May 14th in Los Angeles:

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.