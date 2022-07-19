Apple Watch saves Maine woman’s life, helps diagnose deadly tumor

Thanks to her Apple Watch, a Maine woman is recovering from life-saving surgery at Mass General Hospital to remove a deadly tumor.

Ken MacLeod:

“It truly saved my life,” Kim Durkee told WBZ-TV.

Kim swears by it now, but she didn’t believe her Apple Watch for the first couple of nights in late May when it woke her up warning that her heart was in atrial fibrillation.

“The third night the numbers went a little too high for comfort,” Kim said. “Then I said you know what, go to the emergency room if they tell you it’s nothing to worry about then toss the watch.”

But doctors in Maine soon confirmed that her heart was beating erratically for a simple and scary reason. She had a myxoma, a rare, fast-growing tumor that was choking off her heart’s blood supply and would have eventually caused a stroke.

“They said ‘Well how did you know you had A-fib?’ and I said ‘Because my watch told me,'” Kim said… “I consider myself to be very lucky, to be here and talking to you.”