Acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy ‘Trying’ returns for Season 3 on July 22nd

After a dramatic end to season two, the third season of Apple TV+’s acclaimed comedy “Trying” picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

In addition to Smith and Spall, the season three cast includes Eden Togwell (as Princess), Mickey McAnulty (as Tyler), Oliver Chris (as Freddy), Sian Brooke (as Karen), Darren Boyd (as Scott) and Robyn Cara (as Jen).

Michael Starr for The New York Post:

To complicate matters, Nikki and Jason have only 12 weeks to form a bond with the children in order to convince the local authorities that they’re fit to legally adopt them. It won’t be easy. “They got more than they bargained for — two for the price of one,” said Spall who, along with Smith, spoke to The Post about the upcoming season. “The more [time] they spend with [Princess and Tyler] the more their desire is to bond with them … and to want to have them as kids. But then the deeper in they get the higher the stakes become, where there’s that possibility that [the children] might be taken away — all of which creates a jeopardy but also a space for the humor, warmth and … the beauty of this show.” “I think, for this season, in terms of parenting, their expectations of what they think being a parent is are not necessarily met,” Smith said. “You can kind of have an idea in your head of what kind of parent you’re going to be and how you’re going to talk to a child, but these children are people in their own right … and trying to bond with people who’ve already got certain opinions … I think that’s a tricky place to be for anyone.”

