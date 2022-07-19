VotifyNow app allows U.S. citizens to report voter irregularities in-real-time

With many people having questions about both election integrity and voter access surrounding the U.S. 2020 election, Johnny Vieira created the VotifyNow app, a tool that will notify party members and volunteers of any election integrity issues in their communities based on real-time information being entered in by the users.
The app can also help users check for and report any mail-in ballots issues they are experiencing through an array of election integrity tools to help detect and report any suspicious activity.
Users can upload a brief description and image or video of what they observe onto the app where it can be analyzed for patterns of suspicious activity to be investigated further by community volunteers. This information is then also sent back out to all the users in the area so everybody can see these issues.
VotifyNow can also help users monitor polling stations, again checking for and reporting any irregularities they observe through the app. Lastly, VotifyNow will continue to roll out expanded features as per their user’s feedback that they collect.
Vieira created VotifyNow, an app that helps users of all political persuasions to verify voting information in their local, state, and national elections. In developing the app, Vieira realized it should allow users to “see something, say something,” he said. “I thought this was a great way to get boots-on-the-ground in real time. I thought maybe that would cut down on the time it takes for cheating or nefarious activities to be spotted.”
“After 2020 and hearing about election integrity, I started to think about trying to help solve that issue,” he said. “The beauty of the app is that it’s nonpartisan and not affiliated with any government agencies.”
MacDailyNews Note: The free VotifyNow app is available via Apple’s App Store here.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
31 Comments
Democrats, who rely heavily on cheating to win elections, will oppose this vehemently. I’m surprised Apple allows it in the App Store – maybe not for long after this article on MDN.
Democrats will have to kill this app. Otherwise, they won’t be able to get elected dog catcher, much less run up joke totals like 81 million votes for a dementia patient.
Isn’t it a little suspicious that whenever MDN has an article of this nature, the first post (made within minutes) is by First Then, as above.
Could it be that First Then works at MDN……?
Or it could be that I have Safari notifications on for MDN and you don’t, so it seems like magic to you that I see something of interest and can comment on it long before you randomly happen upon it.
https://support.apple.com/guide/safari/customize-website-notifications-sfri40734/mac
No substantial voter fraud was found in the last election, despite over SEVENTY court cases brought forward by the Trumptards. NO ONE CASE WON!! 100% LOSERS, just like Trump.
Fictitious voter fraud distracts the Trumptards like a squirrel does a dog.
Total losers who follow a twice impeached president.
And always the same conspiracy horseshit about 20,000,000 Fools… uhhhm..2000 Mules.
Libturd stupidity is at a decades long high, just like inflation.
Here’s what I notice from the comments here so far:
GOP posters seem to welcome this app while Democrats seem to fear it.
That fact speaks volumes.
VOLUMES!!!!!!!! INDEED!
(Great Post )
Exactly. This site is no longer even attempting to hide its true purpose.
Note — unlike any legitimate website, there is no About Us page on this GOP Misinformation Daily propaganda rag
So, an article about a nonpartisan election integrity app is “GOP misinformation?”
Hmmm.
Based on your comment, Democrats oppose election integrity. Now, why is that?
We all know why. Even those who won’t admit it publicly know why.
As I wrote above:
“Democrats, who rely heavily on cheating to win elections, will oppose this vehemently.”
Who needs apps when you have this clown on your side?
Someone is off their meds….
Really, which party opposes Voter ID so vehemently that it gives away their entire ruse?
Voter ID is supported by 80% of Americans, yet Democrats oppose it. Why?
So, they can keep cheating, that’s why.
Can you even add?
You say 80% of Americans support Voter ID yet Democrats oppose it. This implies that only 20% of Americans are Democrats.
Really….?
By the way, no-one in these comments has said they do not want Voter ID.
It’s only the rabid conservatives that make such statements because that’s what their cognitive bias forces them to believe.
Oh boy, it’s true that half the people you meet are, by definition, below average intelligence, but thank you for affirming that fact.
Fewer Democrats polled support voter ID vs. Republicans.
The vast majority of Republicans support voter ID because we’re quite confident of our ability to win fair elections.
Hence 80% of Americans support Voter ID yet Democrats are most likely to oppose it (so that they can continue to cheat).
Breakdown:
Support for requiring a photo ID to vote:
– 91% among Republicans
– 87% among independents
– 62% among Democrats
Support for making voting by mail (i.e. cheating) easier:
– 84% among Democrats
– 40% among independents
– 26% among Republicans
Voting my mail is supported by Democrats because once you get fraudulent votes into the system and certified, they are unable to be found in audits or disputed in courts of law. Then Democrats can claim that Republicans “lost every audit and every court case” when they lay claim to offices (see, for prominent example: Oval) they’ve stolen by mail in / drop box voter fraud.
https://www.monmouth.edu/polling-institute/reports/monmouthpoll_us_062121/
Tired of sitting on the sidelines as news of the fraudulent 2020 election unfolds, Melody Jennings decided she could actually do something constructive with her frustration and has started a drop box initiative called Clean Elections USA.
Clean Elections USA aims to situate a “legal presence at every ballot box in each and every state that has them.” Her newly formed organization is gearing up with thousands of volunteers to “put eyes on” the drop boxes with “10 people in shifts around the clock” in all the states that use drop boxes. Jennings reassures that her observers will not participate in “electioneering, [or] voter suppression. We’re just going to be watching.”
Her volunteers will have “real-time” eyes on the drop boxes with video footage and photos using VotifyNow. The app is available for both iPhones and Androids and is active in about 20 different states.
Jennings is busy on Truth Social, actively recruiting as many volunteers as she can muster, focusing on finding volunteers in Michigan, Pennsylvania, California, Ohio, Maryland, Illinois, Colorado, and Washington state. People will be trained to monitor the drop boxes with their cellphones while obeying the law in the state where monitoring will occur. Sign-ups are available on the Clean Election USA website.
There was an unprecedented use of mail-in ballots and drop boxes in the 2020 election, all under the guise of the pandemic. The Chan-Zuckerberg Foundation seized the opportunity to fund the drop boxes, forming public-private partnerships with local election commissions. Such funding has been heavily scrutinized by state legislatures and counties since the 2020 election, with some states now outlawing private funding of elections because of the abuses found during election integrity investigations in various states.
— Wendi Strauch Mahoney, Undercover DC, July 19, 2022
This is not Mac news. To call it so, would be a stretch. MDN, do us all a favor and stick to Mac news and stop with the political BS
Sean,
Why do you oppose transparent elections, monitored at all times by anyone and everyone?
Lemme guess.
I said no such thing. I just don’t see why we have to discuss politics on a website, called MacDailyNews.
This is an article about a nonpartisan iPhone app.
An iPhone app that allows users to report things like drop box stuffing at 3am by rubber-gloved mules.
You sound like you just want no one to know about this app…
…presumably because you’d like the drop box stuffing at 3am by rubber-gloved mules to continue.
OH NO! I’m busted. You got me. Give me a break. I’ve been an avid reader of MDN for over a decade and I’ve noticed a trend. Just making an observation.
This article isn’t about politics. It’s about an app for U.S. citizens to use to monitor their elections to minimize voter fraud. It’s a nonpartisan app (or it should be, but one side doesn’t want citizens to be able to monitor drop boxes and report on abnormalities).
Why don’t you want people to know about the existence of this app, Sean?
But, why wouldn’t Sean want people to know about the existence of this app?
So perplexing!
A video of taking a knee to make a political point, like that done during the National Anthem at a SPORTING EVENT?!?
How about any number of late night talk show hosts monologues? Since when did they become POLITICAL FODER COMMENTARY? Back in the 80’s when I watched, they had talented hosts who would impugn politicians of both sides equally and more of a good natured roast then the vile, contempt idiocy of the current buffoons of late night hosts who lack humor and talent and that I have since stopped watching for the last two decades.
How about the taxpayer funded public school educational curriculum? One only has to turn to Libs of Tik Tok to see how politics have invaded the institutions that already do a piss poor job with the three R’s.
Or the people going to college who come out dumber then when they first started?
How about NPR, a taxpayer funded organization, that reports political news stories but only of a certain kind. Like how THEY, NPR, determined they were not going to report on Hunter Biden’s laptop because it was a distraction not newsworthy and not worth their readers time and yet have the nerve to say they are creating a disinformation team staffed by, you guessed it, NPR!
It’s the midterms, posts are only going to increase. Brace yourself Sean or find a suitable safe space.
Has anyone started a pool on how long this app remains up before the Apple brass realize what is on their store?
Move on, nothing to see here.
🤣
When you have Libs of MDN.
Ever notice how MDN is supposed to be a website about Apple news and not politics, yet when someone make a political post on a MDN story, the Libs of MDN crawl out in droves of whatever rock they were under to overwhelmingly down vote those posts as if they were making their own political statement as an opposition party and then have the gaul to say MDN is a Right leaning site?
LOMDN you may now commence with your down votes.
It’s interesting to note that it’s only Republican posters complaining about aledged voting irregularities yet it has been Republican senators who have been found guilty of vote fraud. Republicans have been busy making noise about Democrats complaining about vote fraud but no actual Democrats have made any noise at all.
RE: “patterns of suspicious activity to be investigated further by community volunteers”
How will those “community volunteers” be vetted, and by whom?