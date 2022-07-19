VotifyNow app allows U.S. citizens to report voter irregularities in-real-time

With many people having questions about both election integrity and voter access surrounding the U.S. 2020 election, Johnny Vieira created the VotifyNow app, a tool that will notify party members and volunteers of any election integrity issues in their communities based on real-time information being entered in by the users.

The app can also help users check for and report any mail-in ballots issues they are experiencing through an array of election integrity tools to help detect and report any suspicious activity.

Users can upload a brief description and image or video of what they observe onto the app where it can be analyzed for patterns of suspicious activity to be investigated further by community volunteers. This information is then also sent back out to all the users in the area so everybody can see these issues.

VotifyNow can also help users monitor polling stations, again checking for and reporting any irregularities they observe through the app. Lastly, VotifyNow will continue to roll out expanded features as per their user’s feedback that they collect.

Vieira created VotifyNow, an app that helps users of all political persuasions to verify voting information in their local, state, and national elections. In developing the app, Vieira realized it should allow users to “see something, say something,” he said. “I thought this was a great way to get boots-on-the-ground in real time. I thought maybe that would cut down on the time it takes for cheating or nefarious activities to be spotted.”

“After 2020 and hearing about election integrity, I started to think about trying to help solve that issue,” he said. “The beauty of the app is that it’s nonpartisan and not affiliated with any government agencies.”

MacDailyNews Note: The free VotifyNow app is available via Apple’s App Store here.

