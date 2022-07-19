Apple Music Live to stream Luke Combs’ Charlotte concert this August

Apple Music began livestreaming concerts from major artists this May as part of a new series. Apple Music Live kicked off with a Harry Styles show that subscribers in 167 countries were able to watch live and at no extra cost on May 20th. Now, Apple Music Live plans to stream Luke Combs’ Charlotte, North Carolina concert this August.

The company says Apple Music Live is a way to “give the biggest stars in music the biggest possible platform to flaunt how they connect with audiences and how their songs translate to live performance.”

Jessica Nicholson for Billboard:

Luke Combs will return to his home state to perform at Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 28, and the concert will be available to stream exclusively on Apple Music on Aug. 24, via the Apple Music Live series. The concert will stream exclusively via Apple Music in over 165 countries on Aug. 24, starting at 7 p.m. PST, and the full performance will be available to stream on-demand on Apple Music following the initial broadcast. “Apple Music has been a big part of helping me get my music out to my fans, so I jumped at the idea of being able to play a special live show for them to enjoy,” Combs said via a statement. “I also couldn’t think of a better place to do it than back home in North Carolina at Coyote Joe’s – a venue that I have lots of great memories at. I’m really looking forward to playing the full album live for the fans and everyone being able to watch it on August 24!”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Music Live: Harry Styles is available here:

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.