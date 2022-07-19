Apple to pay $50 million settlement over MacBook butterfly keyboard lawsuit

For $50 million, Apple has settled a lawsuit which alleged that issues with the company’s infamous butterfly keyboard could result in characters typed being repeated unexpectedly or keys not responding in a consistent manner, among others problems.

Denny Jacob for The Wall Street Journal:

The tech giant denied all of the allegations made in the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern California in San Jose, and that the proposed settlement isn’t an admission of guilt or wrongdoing. A final approval from the presiding judge is still required. The settlement covers certain MacBook models from 2015 to 2019. It also provides four years of protection for future keyboard issues. Certain groups in the settlement are estimated to receive between $50 and $395 depending on the number of valid claims received.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s new Magic Keyboard with a traditional scissor mechanism replaced the company’s butterfly mechanism fiasco. It’s about 0.5mm thicker than the butterfly keyboard models.

We’ve had to endure years of inferior keyboards in order to shave off half a millimeter about which no one not named Jony gave a rat’s ass. — MacDailyNews, April 2, 2019

Hey, Jony: Enough with the thin. Everything is thin enough. Sometimes too thin. Thinner isn’t the answer to everything, nor is thinness intrinsic to good design. We’d gladly take a bit more robustness and battery life over more unnecessary thinness, thanks. – MacDailyNews, June 25, 2018

The law of diminishing returns can also be applied to industrial design. Apple’s eternal quest for thinness eventually runs into issues such as bulging camera assemblies, battery capacity, strength (breakability), etc. – is Apple’s quest for thinness now bordering on the quixotic? So, is it “you can never be too thin” or is it “thin enough is thin enough?” — MacDailyNews, December 21, 2015

