Vogue: Apple AirTag for your luggage is 2022’s most fashionable travel essential

With airlines losing more baggage than ever, Vogue is calling Apple’s AirTag “2022’s most fashionable travel essential.”

Lilah Ramzi for Vogue:

Yesterday, New York Magazine’s The Cut shared a story on their Instagram account with the worrying title “Airlines Are Losing More Baggage Than Ever.” The article cites June’s Air Travel Consumer Report, which identifies that bag mishandling in the United States was up 135%, totaling 220,000 bags. And to get the conversation going, the IG post ended with, “The internet is full of lost-baggage horror stories — share yours in the comments.”

The one shred of hope many recent travelers shared? The fact that they at least knew where their luggage was — especially when their airline didn’t or worse wasn’t responding — because they had thought ahead and slipped an Apple AirTag or similar tracking device into their checked-in luggage.

Over the weekend, a slick PR friend of mine who heads up many of Italy’s most coveted luxury labels revealed to me that his most recent Fashion Week trip was saved when he was able to receive assurance his bag made the plane he was about to board after a gate agent had told him chances were slim. Scrolling through that The Cut Instagram post, tales were more dramatic: “My bag got stuck in AMS [Amsterdam Airport Schiphol] where we had a layover on our way to Lisbon. I had an Apple AirTag in my bag which was 1000% more helpful than the airline was. Was able to track down my bag in Porto at the airport there and went to pick it up myself,” one poster commented.