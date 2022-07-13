Apple TV+ lands ‘Ferrari’ series from ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to “Ferrari,” a series based on the life of automaker Enzo Ferrari, from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight and director Stefano Sollima.

Rick Porter for The Hollywood Reporter:

The series is inspired by the best-selling biography Ferrari Rex by Luca Dal Monte, published by Giorgio Nada Editore and by Giunti.

“I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand,” said Knight in a statement. “Enzo Ferrari’s utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and Ferrari is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being.”

The series will focus on a five-year period in Ferrari’s life. The logline reads: “Five years. Five drivers. Five deaths. One trial. In the name of passion, in the pursuit of pure speed. At the center of it all a titanic man, complex and multifaceted, who dedicated his genius to the mission of building the fastest racing car in history. Enzo Ferrari: his name became a boast, an aspiration, and ultimately legend. But there was a trail of tragedy and torment along the way. Between 1956 and 1961, deeply wounded by the tragic death of his firstborn son Dino and by what he considered a betrayal by his lead driver Juan Manuel Fangio, Enzo Ferrari rebuilds his racing team from scratch, selecting five promising rising stars of motor racing to fight for victory.”

The Apple series is one of two big projects about Enzo Ferrari in the works. Michael Mann is directing a feature film (also titled Ferrari) that stars Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley.