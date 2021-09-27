Former Apple designers Jony Ive and Marc Newson partner with Ferrari

Exor N.V., the leading diversified holding company controlled by the Agnelli family, and Ferrari N.V. on Monday announced a long term, multi-year collaboration with Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson at the creative collective LoveFrom.

The first expression of this new partnership will bring together Ferrari’s legendary performance and excellence with LoveFrom’s unrivaled experience and creativity. Beyond the collaboration with Ferrari, LoveFrom will explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury.

Sir Jony Ive will also join Exor’s Partners Council. This annual forum draws on the experience, expertise and insights of a group of highly successful Exor friends and partners, to share ideas and explore potential business opportunities.

John Elkann, Chairman and Chief Executive of Exor and Chairman of Ferrari, said in a statement, “In building great companies, we also believe in building great partnerships. Soon after LoveFrom was founded we began to talk with Jony and Marc about opportunities to combine their world-renowned creativity with ours, in complementary and incremental ways. Ferrari represents a first, exciting chance to do great things together as we build our future. I’m also delighted that Jony is joining our Partners Council where we look forward to benefitting from his uniquely valuable perspectives.”

Ive and Newson added, “We have been friends with John for many years and are great admirers of his insight and vision. We are thrilled to be embarking on such an important, long term collaboration with Ferrari and more broadly Exor. As Ferrari owners and collectors, we could not be more excited about collaborating with this extraordinary company and in particular with the design team expertly led by Flavio Manzoni. We see some uniquely exciting opportunities working together which we believe will yield important and valuable work.”

