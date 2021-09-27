China power crunch hits some Apple suppliers

Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some stores in the northeast of the communist-controlled country operated by candlelight and malls cut opening hours as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted.
Shivani Singh and Min Zhang for Reuters:
China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage.
Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.
The impact on homes and non-industrial users comes as night-time temperatures slip to near-freezing in China’s northernmost cities. The National Energy Administration (NEA) has told coal and natural gas firms to ensure sufficient energy supplies to keep homes warm during winter.
The power squeeze is unnerving Chinese stock markets at a time when the world’s second-largest economy is already showing signs of slowing. China’s economy is grappling with curbs on the property and tech sectors and concerns around the future of cash-strapped real estate giant China Evergrande.
The power pinch has been affecting manufacturers in key industrial hubs on the eastern and southern coasts for weeks. Several key suppliers of Apple (AAPL.O) and Tesla (TSLA.O) halted production at some plants.
MacDailyNews Take: This issue will evaporate the day the COP26 climate talks* end on November 12th because that’s how China rolls.
Ah, the glories of communist authoritarianism, where the proletariate risk freezing to death for their rulers’ empty shows.
*The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland is where world leaders will lay out their climate agendas. Read more: Cop26 climate talks will not fulfil aims of Paris agreement, key players concede – The Guardian, September 27, 2021
13 Comments
Maybe Apple can move some manufacturing and assembly (back) to California. Oops! Can’t do that because of rolling blackouts. Factory might burn down, too.
And, NIMBY is alive and well in most of the US. Manufacturing is so dirty and I want someone else to get dirty.
Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists have turned their backs on religion, but the human soul knows there is a greater force and hence searches for God.
Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists like Tim Cook, Bill Gates, Laurene Powell Jobs, Jeff Bezos, etc. have substituted “Climate Change” for “God.”
“Climate Change” is the “God” of Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists.
This is why they hated Trump so much.
Not for the mean tweets, but for canceling the Paris Agreement, an international treaty, immediately upon assuming office. It was among the very first travesties into which their installed puppet Biden re-entered – illegally, of course (treaties like this actually require congressional approval in America).
With “Climate Change” as their “God,” it’s no leap to imagine that a few short years from now, when people start dropping like flies (perhaps from mutated super variants of COVID created by widespread global vaccination schemes), the Leftists, Democrats, and Establishment Globalists will of course claim “there is no evidence that these deaths were caused by the vaccines” (they won’t mention the deaths were caused by what the vaccines created). They may even prop up and trot out their bureaucrat idol Fauci to nod for the cameras, if he lasts long enough.
This is why throwing open the U.S. southern border to unvaccinated COVID-infected illegal aliens and shipping them around the country is A-OK, but actual citizens need to double mask while alone in their homes and present their vaccination “papers” to go anywhere. They want the Democrat votes and don’t really care about COVID spreading or the peasants’ freedom.
Wine glasses will be clinking, cigars will be lit, and the globalists will be congratulating each other on such a successful global depopulation campaign – all done in the name of their “God,” “Climate Change.”
Farfetched? Far stranger things have happened in human history (for those relatively few of us who know and understand history).
The only way to fix this country is to restrict voting to only those that score at least 50 on an IQ test. This will eliminate all libturds from voting
Actually that would eliminate all QAnon and MAGA supporters….
Skellum, you are a cancerous parasite on society and far too stupid to know it.
Libtards like you are ruining this great country, period.
Lying daily in the Oval Office, lying in mainstream media, destroying border security, welcoming Covid illegals in our nation’s cities, lying about the numbers, defunding police and emptying prisons with dangerous criminals into society, breakdown of law and order — I could go on and on.
Certainly you are totally IGNORANT to reality in America.
The next two elections the smart MAGA juggernaut will get the country back, so get out the way skellum you have nothing constructive to offer.
Simply another garden variety simpleton Leftist TOOL…
skellum, even animals know not to let the dumbest of the herd lead them
You voted for a lying, corrupt dementia patient.
You are literally dumber than a pack of wild animals
Oh look, a libturd trying to feel better about his own stupidity by trying to insult Americans. How precious
skellum, Are you always drunk or on drugs? Mentally ill? Retarded? Just trying to figure out why you are so fucking stupid.
Those elites just simply following the money!. They have no souls, no patriots. The more they got, the more they want. Money is their religions.
Oh poor evil super powers having power issues, Apple’s home country, China and I hear another insane nuclear armed country is having power problems with their petrol and have to call out the army to deliver it.
It’s really nice to watch karma be such a bitch, thank you COVID-19.
Yeah, Covid is karma in Australia where citizens are locked in their houses and arrested for going out. Are you writing from prison yet?…