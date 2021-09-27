Strong demand for Apple’s new iPhone 13 lineup cause delivery delays of up to four weeks

Apple’s customers will have to wait extra weeks to get their new iPhone 13 unit, especially Pro models, as supply chain delays and strong demand lead to one of the longest iPhone delivery delays in recent years, analysts said.

Reuters:

Analysts at J.P.Morgan and Credit Suisse said customers across the world who had pre-ordered the new models online would have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about 2 weeks for the base iPhone 13.

In the United States, which accounts for over a third of iPhone shipments, the delivery time for the iPhone 13 series was 19 to 34 days in the second week, compared with 7 to 20 days in the first week, both greater than the lead times for the iPhone 12 Series.

Apple’s partners Verizon, Vodafone UK and Best Buy cited high demand and product supply issues in replies to customers on Twitter. Many users on social media also flagged the delays.